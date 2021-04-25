Gwinnett police investigating homicide in Peachtree Corners

A spokesperson with the Gwinnett County Police Department said a homicide investigation is underway on Sunday in Peachtree Corners.

Sgt. Michele Pihera said the investigation is near the intersection of Peachtree Corners Circle and Jones Mill Spur.

There a no suspects in custody, Pihera said.

Pihera said police received a call of a person shot shortly before 1 p.m.

