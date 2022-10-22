SWAT team arrests man after standoff at Atlanta hotel

Atlanta police said a SWAT team breached a hotel room and arrested a man inside after a standoff early Saturday morning in southwest Atlanta.

Someone reported gunshots to Atlanta police at around 2:33 a.m. Police went to a hotel on Forrest Hills Drive and saw a man throwing things outside a broken hotel window.

Police tried to talk to the man, who didn't come out of the hotel.

Police requested a SWAT team. Investigators didn't say if the man was armed.

Police said the man was arrested without incident and there were no injuries.