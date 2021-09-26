Expand / Collapse search

SWAT responds to shots fired call in Atlanta

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Atlanta
FOX 5 Atlanta

ATLANTA - Police said SWAT responded to an early morning standoff in Atlanta on Saturday but managed to resolve the incident without firing shots. 

Atlanta police said, at around 4:30 a.m. on Saturday, officers responded to a call of shots fired at 484 N Highland Avenue and requested SWAT. 

The SWAT team and Crisis Negotiations Unit responded to the scene. 

Police said officers detained a man when people inside the home left. Police did not identify him or indicate any charges.  

Police said investigators are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE

_____

GET BREAKING NEWS EMAIL ALERTS FROM FOX 5

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 5 ATLANTA APP FOR BREAKING NEWS AND WEATHER ALERTS