SWAT responds to shots fired call in Atlanta

Police said SWAT responded to an early morning standoff in Atlanta on Saturday but managed to resolve the incident without firing shots.

Atlanta police said, at around 4:30 a.m. on Saturday, officers responded to a call of shots fired at 484 N Highland Avenue and requested SWAT.

The SWAT team and Crisis Negotiations Unit responded to the scene.

Police said officers detained a man when people inside the home left. Police did not identify him or indicate any charges.

Police said investigators are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.

