Shots fired during hostage situation involving SWAT at Smyrna apartments

A Cobb County SWAT team is responding to a hostage situation in Smyrna, according to the Cobb County Police Department.

Police said shots were fired at Concord Crossing Apartments on 2935 Old Concord Road.

SKY FOX 5 captured footage from the scene of vehicles from multiple law enforcement agencies parked on a street next to the apartment complex.

Police were conversing in the complex's parking lot.

