Shots fired during hostage situation involving SWAT at Smyrna apartments

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Updated 9 mins ago
Cobb County
Cobb County SWAT is at the scene of a hostage situation in Smyrna where shots were fired.  (FOX 5 Atlanta)

ATLANTA - A Cobb County SWAT team is responding to a hostage situation in Smyrna, according to the Cobb County Police Department. 

Police said shots were fired at Concord Crossing Apartments on 2935 Old Concord Road.

SKY FOX 5 captured footage from the scene of vehicles from multiple law enforcement agencies parked on a street next to the apartment complex.

Police were conversing in the complex's parking lot.  

SKY FOX 5 captured footage from the scene of vehicles from multiple law enforcement agencies parked on a street next to the apartment complex. Police were conversing in the complex's parking lot.  (FOX 5 Atlanta)

FOX 5 Atlanta has a reporter headed to the scene to learn the latest. 

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.

_____

