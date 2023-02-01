Man shot dead in apparent domestic incident, Atlanta police say

article

Atlanta police say a man is now dead after an argument with a woman authorities believe to be his girlfriend escalated to a shooting in southwest Atlanta.

Officers said they reported to the scene at an apartment complex on Campbellton Road at around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday morning. They said they found a 22-year-old Black male suffering from a single gunshot wound.

The man was transported to Grady Hospital where officers say he later died.

The homicide unit was notified that the incident may have been domestic. Police say the woman involved was taken to Atlanta Police headquarters to be interviewed, but it is too early in the investigation to tell if she will face any charges.

"It appears they lived together at this apartment complex, and it appeared they were in a fight," Officer Germaine Dearlove told FOX 5.

Dearlove told FOX 5 he believed there were two children at home during the incident, but they were not injured. The officer said the children are now safe with other family members.

This investigation remains ongoing.