Caught: Southwest Atlanta Baptist church vandalized

Police said they caught a suspect responsible for vandalizing a southwest Atlanta church with vulgar language.

James McIntyre, 60, was caught on surveillance tagging Providence Missionary Baptist Church on Benjamin E. Mays Drive with obscenities, according to police. They said they also discovered he had been removed from the house of worship for trespassing just a week prior.

During the investigation, officials said they found the man sitting across from the scene of the crime.

He was arrested without incident, and charged with vandalism to a place of worship.

McIntyre is now being held at the Fulton County Jail as the investigation continues.