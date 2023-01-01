Missing Atlanta woman with dementia last seen New Year's Eve

article

Police have asked for help locating an Atlanta woman who suffers from dementia. A Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons, has since been issued.

On Jan. 1, police spoke to the great-grandson of 78-year-old Mary Spearman. Joseph Hill told officers that his great-grandmother went missing the night before after he left her in his southwest Atlanta home to visit his mother in McDonough. When he returned home around 1:30 a.m., he told officers that he noticed his backdoors were unlocked.

Hill told police that he realized Spearman was missing when he tried to bring her breakfast later that morning and she was not in her bedroom.

Spearman was described as an African-American woman with brown hair and brown eyes. She is 5-feet-5-inches tall and weighs about 170 pounds. Her family says she does not have any tattoos, scars or notable birthmarks. Hill said she does, however, often wear a pair of gold tinted glasses with black frames and may be wearing them now.

If you see this woman or know where she might be, police advise that you call the Atlanta Police Department immediately at 404-546-4235.