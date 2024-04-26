Former Girl Scout leader sentenced for child molestation

Jurors deliberated for a little over 3 hours before finding Allison Wean, a former girl scout leader, guilty of sexually abusing a member of her troop.

There was a heavy law enforcement presence in the courtroom as a jury foreman delivered the verdict Friday.

Wean was convicted of child molestation, aggravated sexual battery, and aggravated child molestation.

The now 22-year-old victim took the witness stand during the trial, testifying that the sexual abuse started when she was 12 years old.

Wean was a Girl Scout leader in Kennesaw when the crimes occurred.

FOX 5 talked to a person who is close to the victim’s family by phone as jury deliberations got underway.

The woman told FOX 5 that Wean was a trusted family friend who groomed the victim and engaged in a sexual relationship with the girl between 2014 and 2018.

The victim went to the police with the shocking allegations in 2020.

Wean was sentenced to 25 years in prison. She faces similar charges in South Carolina for alleged crimes committed against the same victim while visiting that state