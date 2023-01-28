Atlanta police investigating Markham Street shooting, possible suspect detained
ATLANTA - Atlanta Police have opened an investigation into the shooting death of a woman who was found Saturday afternoon in southwest Atlanta.
Police were called to an apartment complex on Markham Street SW at around 2:30 p.m. That is where they found the victim with a gunshot wound on her body.
The woman was taken to the hospital where she died.
Homicide investigators said they are looking into the events that led to the shooting.
A possible shooter was detained. This investigation remains ongoing according to the police.