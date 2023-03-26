Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
from MON 5:20 AM EDT until WED 2:00 PM EDT, Meriwether County
6
River Flood Warning
from MON 6:42 AM EDT until TUE 3:42 PM EDT, Fayette County, Spalding County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from SUN 9:55 PM EDT until SUN 10:30 PM EDT, DeKalb County, Fulton County, Gwinnett County
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
from SUN 8:15 PM EDT until MON 1:00 AM EDT, Carroll County, Clayton County, Cobb County, Coweta County, DeKalb County, Douglas County, Fayette County, Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Paulding County, Spalding County, Upson County, Rockdale County, Butts County, Newton County, Walton County, Paulding County, Haralson County, Meriwether County, Lamar County, Heard County
Flood Watch
until MON 7:00 AM CDT, Cleburne County, Randolph County
Flood Watch
until MON 8:00 AM EDT, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County

Atlanta man shoots cousin over argument, police say

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
SW Atlanta
FOX 5 Atlanta

ATLANTA - Atlanta Police arrested a man they believe shot his cousin during a fight at home late Saturday night.

Police reported to the home on South Olympian Way after 11 p.m. where they found a second adult male suffering from a gunshot wound. Police said the suspect later identified as Otis Barron also shot a second person, but they did not sustain any injuries.

The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Barron was arrested, and the gun was seized for evidence.

Charges against the suspect are still pending at this time, according to police.