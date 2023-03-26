Atlanta man shoots cousin over argument, police say

Atlanta Police arrested a man they believe shot his cousin during a fight at home late Saturday night.

Police reported to the home on South Olympian Way after 11 p.m. where they found a second adult male suffering from a gunshot wound. Police said the suspect later identified as Otis Barron also shot a second person, but they did not sustain any injuries.

The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Barron was arrested, and the gun was seized for evidence.

Charges against the suspect are still pending at this time, according to police.