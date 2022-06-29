Police close road to investigate 'suspicious package' near Johns Creek women's clinic

Police in Johns Creek said a report of a suspicious package at a women's health clinic prompted law enforcement to close down a road on Wednesday morning.

Police said the incident happened at 2750 Old Alabama Road, the address of Women's Clinic of Atlanta. The clinic provides sexual health services, including abortion screenings and post-abortion exams.

University of Georgia doctors designated the clinic as a "crisis pregnancy center" with an aim of discouraging women from having an abortion. The CPC Map project provides information about crisis pregnancy centers operating in the U.S.

Police closed a road to investigate a "suspicious package" near a Johns Creek women's clinic. (FOX 5 Atlanta)

Johns Creek police plan to brief media on the incident.

The clinic parking lot was taped off when FOX 5 Atlanta arrived at the scene at around 11 a.m. Police were still blocking the road.

Pro-choice protests erupted in Downtown Atlanta over the weekend following the Supreme Court of the United States’ decision to end constitutional protections for abortion that had been in place nearly 50 years since Roe v. Wade.

Georgia could soon see an impact of the ruling. Abortion remains legal in Georgia, but the ruling could pave a legal path for Georgia's 2019 Living Infants Fairness and Equality (LIFE) Act, colloquially known as the "heartbeat bill." Lower courts blocked the law signed by Gov. Brian Kemp.

Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr, a Republican, issued a statement Friday saying his office filed a notice with the 11th Circuit "requesting it reverse the District Court’s decision and allow Georgia’s Heartbeat Law to take effect."

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.