Douglas cemetery pushing to stop plans for trailer parking lot

The Brief Plans for a trailer parking lot are causing outrage in Douglas County Those against the plan fear it will create traffic issues and disrupt grieving families A meeting will be held at the Douglas County Courthouse on Tuesday evening.



Plans for a truck and trailer parking lot on Veterans Memorial Highway in Douglas County have sparked outrage from people with ties to the Sunrise Gardens of Memories.

What we know:

The five-acre parking lot would create 45 parking spaces and would be across the street from the cemetery.

Tracy Payne is behind the project and will go before Douglas County commissioners during a meeting next week to request a special use permit to move the plans forward.



"I wanted to open a secure parking lot, something that is 24/7, that is well-lit, has cameras, so that people will feel comfortable parking their trucks there and going home," Payne said.



Despite her plans, Payne is dealing with pushback from people with loved ones buried at Sunrise Gardens.



"When there’s a funeral coming in, the congestion for the funeral directors, for the families that’s coming and going already through difficult time, they don’t want to have to put up with semi-truck traffic," said Camron Williams, a cemetery visitor.



Those opposed to the parking lot plan to attend the commissioners' meeting next week to voice their concerns.



"It’s the traffic coming in and out of their entrance interfering with the cemetery entrance," said Rosanne Kanger, Sunrise Gardens of Memories owner.



Payne told FOX5 she doesn’t think the project will create traffic problems.



"GDOT gave me approval to proceed with the parking lot and the plans, and with having the turning lanes to turn in and out of the parking lot, and there is a traffic analysis as well, and I don’t think it will cause the issues that she’s worried about," she said.

What's next:

The Douglas County Board of Commissioners will meet next Tuesday evening at 6 to discuss whether to allow the special permit for the parking lot at the Douglas County Courthouse.