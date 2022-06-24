Roe v. Wade overturned: Protesters take to streets of Atlanta

Protest erupted in Downtown Atlanta for those who oppose the Supreme Court’s decision to end constitutional protections for abortion that had been in place nearly 50 years since Roe v. Wade.

A group gathered at Centennial Olympic Park and marched to the state Capitol to join hundreds of others.

"Ain’t no power like the power of the people and the power of the people don’t stop," the crowd chanted.

"This is extremely important. I wouldn’t be able to live with myself if I wasn’t standing here right now," Elaine Lippers said.

ROE V. WADE: GEORGIANS REACT TO SUPREME COURT OVERTURNING ABORTION DECISION

From Centennial Park to the steps of the Georgia state Capitol, the air in Downtown Atlanta was filled with those opposing the Supreme Court decision that was announced Friday morning.

"Being here means that this is our last resort," one organizer said.

"To actually see it in writing. I just burst into tears immediately," Meg Patterson said.

The dozens of people gathered at Centennial Olympic Park took to the street and marched to the State Capitol joining in with thousands of others all over the country.

"Abortion is our human right," one woman said.

ROE V. WADE OVERTURNED: HOW SUPREME COURT DECISION IMPACTS ABORTIONS IN GEORGIA

"I think we are out here to stand up to what we believe in. we can stay at home and cry all day. Which we did but we are out here letting our voices be known," Lexie Gunther said.

"Next is revolution. Getting out in the street. It’s not time to sit back right now. Use your voice," Lippers said.

There were supporters of the Supreme Court’s decision out as well, but in smaller numbers.

Organizers said they will be back Saturday for a bigger rally.