Carrollton woman admits to harboring illegal immigrants, participating in meth operation

The Brief A Carrollton woman pleaded guilty to harboring illegal immigrants and participating in a "massive" meth operation. Prosecutors say Jackelyne Marroquin rented a home in Stone Mountain that was used as a base for the operation. Marroquin is scheduled to be sentenced in April.



A Carrollton woman has pleaded guilty to possessing over 700 pounds of methamphetamine and harboring two illegal immigrants to facilitate a "massive" drug trafficking operation, state prosecutors said.



What we know:

Jackelyne Marroquin, 33, is scheduled to be sentenced for the crimes she pleaded guilty to on Apr. 23 at 10 a.m.

Evidence presented by state attorneys showed that Marroquin rented a home in Stone Mountain in March 2024 that was used by a drug trafficking organization to store and distribute meth.

Investigators said the meth was imported from Mexico in bags of charcoal.

On Apr. 2, 2024, the DEA and other law enforcement agencies searched the Stone Mountain home where they seized about 760 pounds of 99% pure meth, valued between $1,450,000 and $1,900,000.

Agents also discovered that two illegal immigrants, Jonathan Guzman Esquivel and Alfonso Calderon-Rodriguez, were living at the home and had assisted in the trafficking operation. Prosecutors claim Marroquin had allowed the men to live at the house and pay for their expenses.

Esquivel, 34, and Calderon-Rodriguez, 30, pleaded guilty to possession with the intent to distribute controlled substances.

Both men were sentenced in the fall of 2024 to serve five years and ten months in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release.

What we don't know:

It is unclear whether Esquivel and Calderon-Rodriguez will be deported, given that prosecutors say they are in the country illegally.