Road reopens after 'suspicious package' investigation in Cherokee County

article

A 'suspicious package' resulted in the closure of a stretch of highway in Cherokee County as authorities investigated Sunday.

According to a post to the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office Facebook page, "Highway 5 in Holly Springs from Hickory Road to Sixes Road is shut down due to police activity."

The Holly Springs Police Department later confirmed to FOX 5, the investigation was due to a 'suspicious package' in a wooded area.

FOX 5 crews spotted bomb squad personnel at the scene. Officials later confirmed the bomb squad responded as a precaution.

The sheriff's office also asked drivers to try to avoid the area.

Advertisement

Shortly after 8 p.m., the sheriff's office confirmed that Holly Springs Pwky. reopened.

Other details were not immediately made available.

This story is developing. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.

_____

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.