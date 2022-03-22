Suspects stole credit card, bought $11,000 in merch from Best Buy, police say

article

Police in Sandy Springs are looking for two men who broke into a car and made off with a wallet and bought more than $11,000 in electronics from Best Buy.

The police department shared images of two suspects seen hooded and masked inside the store on March 13.

Police said the two men broke into a car and stole a person's wallet to purchase over $11,000 in merchandise.

Police ask anyone who may recognize the men to call the Sandy Springs Police Department investigator handling the case at 770-551-2563, or email CNeedham@SandySpringsGa.Gov.

