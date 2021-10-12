APD: Suspects rummage through victim's car before following, shooting at them

Police in Atlanta said someone caught several people rummaging through their car and tried to leave the scene. That's when the suspects followed them, crashed into the victim's care and started shooting.

Atlanta Police Department officers spoke to two victims at around 10 p.m. on Monday night at 1752 Pryor Street.

The victims said they were in the parking lot and found several women in their car, sparking an argument.

The victims left in their vehicle, but the suspects followed them, police said.

The suspects "continued the dispute" crashed into the victim's car and shot at them before leaving.

Police said one victim had a minor injury.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.

