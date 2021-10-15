Two suspects arrested in connection to explosion in Winder

Two suspects were arrested in connection to a large explosion in a Winder neighborhood in early October, authorities announced.

According to the Winder Police Department and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, 38-year-old Royce Van Court and 31-year-old Michael Bonzo Huff were taken into custody and face multiple charges related to the explosion.

Court was arrested and booked into the Barrow County Detention Center on October 4, while Huff was taken into custody on October 12, police said.

The Winder Police Department said a loud explosion woke residents of a neighborhood at 3:15 a.m. on October 2.

Police officers found out someone had set off "explosive material" near a mailbox by the road in front of several homes on Holly Drive between McNeal Road and Brookview Terrace.

The explosion happened outside the home of Wayne Rutledge. Police said the explosion was powerful enough to cause "significant damage" to a vehicle and break several windows.

WINDER EXPLOSION COULD BE LINKED TO DOMESTIC ‘CONFLICT,' POLICE SAY

Officials believe this could be related to conflicts in a domestic relationship nearby.

Investigators said an initial investigation showed that no one was injured as a result of the explosion.

Both suspects face several charges including, criminal damage to property, possessing, transporting, or receiving explosives or destruction devices with intent to kill, injury, or intimidate individuals or destroy public buildings, and reckless conduct.

Residents who find damage to their property as a result of the explosion should contact the Winder Police Department in order to have the damage documented.

