Winder explosion could be linked to domestic 'conflict,' police say

Law enforcement in Winder are investigating an explosion that occurred early on Saturday morning.

The Winder Police Department said a loud explosion woke residents of a neighborhood at 3:15 a.m.

Police officers found out someone had set off "explosive material" near a mailbox by the road in front of several homes on Holly Drive between McNeal Road and Brookview Terrace.

Police said the explosion was powerful enough to cause "significant damage" to a vehicle and break several windows.

POLICE WARNING ABOUT SCAM THAT COST WOMAN THOUSANDS OF DOLLARS

Police said there were no signs of people injured.

Police have not named any suspects. The Winder Police Department and Georgia Bureau of Investigation conducted a follow-up investigation, but police said the initial investigation indicated the incident stemmed from a domestic conflict.

WOODSTOCK POLICE HELP OFFICER'S SON AFTER SECOND BRAIN TUMOR DIAGNOSIS

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Winder Police Department Detective Wayne Manthe at 770-867-2156 or the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Athens office at 706-542-7901.

Any resident discovering property damage from the explosion may contact the Winder Police Department to have it documented in a police report.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE

_____

GET BREAKING NEWS EMAIL ALERTS FROM FOX 5

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 5 ATLANTA APP FOR BREAKING NEWS AND WEATHER ALERTS

