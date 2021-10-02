Woodstock Police Departments helps out officer whose son was diagnosed with brain tumor

The Woodstock Police Department is looking to its community to help treat a young member of its law enforcement family who received a life-threatening diagnosis.

Five-year-old Ezra, the son of a Woodstock police officer, has been hospitalized twice to be treated for brain tumors. Children's Healthcare of Atlanta first removed a brain tumor when Ezra was about 18-months old. Recently, a second tumor developed and the original tumor surgeons tried to remove has redeveloped.

Woodstock police are organizing a car show featuring exotic cars from nearby clubs at 1 p.m. at Woodstock First Baptist Church to help take the burden off of Ezra's parents.

A couple of years ago, the police department held a car show and had an "amazing response."

Once he found out the tumor came back, Woodstock police officer Shane Bonebrake said, "We have to do it again." Bonebrake said he was hired at Woodstock Police Department on the same day as Ezra's father.

"It breaks my heart to see my brother — it really hurts to watch him, to sit there and hold him when he cries, because he doesn't want his son to go through this," Bonebrake said. "To see Ezra come up — this little warrior — it's amazing."

There is a $25 entry fee for cars but entry to the show is free. There's a bake sale and concessions. Log onto Woodstock Public Safety Foundation's website for directions on how to make a donation, 100% of which will go to Ezra's family.

"This little guy has been battling his entire life, and this is basically all he knows," Bonebrake said. "I've learned what a true warrior is in a five-year-old."

