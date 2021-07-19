Suspected thief arrested after shooting at Perimeter Mall security guard, police say

article

Police confirmed they've arrested a suspect accused of shooting at a security guard at Perimeter Mall on Monday afternoon.

The Dunwoody Police Department said security at the mall witnessed a man stealing from the Sunglass Hut inside Macy's.

Police said the suspect fired shots at the security officer, who followed the suspect out of the store. The shots went off in the parking lot and the suspect ran from the scene.

Dunwoody Police officers caught the suspect nearby.

No one was injured, according to officials. Officers did not fire any shots.

