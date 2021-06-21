Dunwoody police hosts inaugural teen police academy

article



Some teens in Dunwoody are spending this week learning about law enforcement. They're part of the very first teen police academy in Dunwoody.

This is more than sitting in a classroom. It's at this is a full week of hands-on learning from police and what they encounter on a daily basis.

"It's a look behind the scenes of what we do in law enforcement," said Dunwoody Police Officer Anwar Sillah.

On Day 1, the teens got to watch Dunwoody's drug dog, K9 Hank, in action.

"One officer hid drugs in different boxes and the dog sniffed it out," said Deshawn From.

They also learned about accident reconstruction and active shooters.

Logan Rearic is looking forward to talking to Crime Scene Investigators.

"I want to see how they process the evidence, they're going to explain it in full detail to us," said Rearic.

It's a week-long class and the officers will be passing along a lot of information.

"I have a desire to be in the army so this will help with my goals for that," said CJ Hurst who is one of the participants.





Officers say they're building long-term relationships with the younger members of the community.

"These are our future business owners, our future homeowners in the city. We want to establish a good foundation and relationship with them," said Officer Sillah.

