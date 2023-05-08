Suspect wanted for family-violence may be in Decatur, police say

article

A man wanted on family-violence charges near Augusta may be in the Decatur area, police say.

Johnathan Jermaine Mathis, 38, is wanted out of Grovetown for cruelty to children in the third degree and two counts of battery.

Grovetown Police say Mathis may be driving a black 1999 Dodge Durango with Georgia tag SBY9158.

Police described the 38-year-old as being 5-feet-10-inches tall, weighing about 150 pounds, with brown eyes, and black hair.

Police say Mathis was being asked to leave by his ex-girlfriend last Thursday when the two got into an argument that turned violent.

Mathis left the scene before officers arrived. Warrants were taken out for his arrest.

Investigators believe he may be in the DeKalb County area.

Anyone who sees him should not approach, but should call 911 or the Grovetown Police Department at 706-863-1212.

Grovetown is located about 12 miles west of Augusta.