Suspect pulls out gun at Canton bank, arrested

Canton police are searching for the suspect in connection with the armed robbery of a Well Fargo bank.

According to investigators, a customer described as "disorderly" went to the bank's drive-thru with a gun and made threats.

Police went to the bank located at 140 Prominence Point Pkwy. Witnesses said the man threw a pneumatic tube canister at the teller window, yelled obscenities, made threats of violence, and pulled out a gun before driving away.

Authorities later identified the man as, 43-year-old Michael Roberts. Police then issued a warrant for Roberts' arrest.

Paulding County Sheriff's deputies took Roberts into custody at one of his family member's homes. He was charged with aggravated assault, terroristic threats, and criminal damage to property.

Roberts was taken to the Cherokee Adult Detention Center.

