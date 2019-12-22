Suspect in deadly domestic dispute arrested after police chase

Police have arrested a suspect after a violent chase and a grisly discovery in a Smyrna home Saturday night.

Officials say officers were called to a domestic dispute at a home on Spring Valley Road around 5:45 Saturday afternoon.

When they got to the home, police reportedly found the unidentified suspect pulling out of the home's driveway.

According to Cobb County police, the driver fired at officers, hitting one of the cars, before trying to make a getaway.

The suspect led police on a chase of almost 6 miles before getting into a crash, officials said.

Police pursued the vehicle for around six miles before they crashed into another car on Cobb Drive and Highland Parkway

The suspect was arrested, much to the relief of some of the witnesses at the scene.

Advertisement

"He could have ran in here. He could have ran into our establishment to get away, because he was trying to get away," witness Tashina Williams said. "They just boxed him in."

Police found a dead woman and an injured 16-year-old inside the Smyrna home.

Back inside the home, officers found a dead woman and an injured 16-year-old boy. Both victims had gunshot wounds.

The teen was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are now looking to determine the relationship of all the people involved. They have not yet released the identities of the suspect or the victims.