Suspect in deadly Athens hit-and-run turns herself in

Athens-Clarke County police said a suspect in a deadly hit-and-run is in police custody.

Amanda Gerrett, suspected of killing a man on Dec. 22 with her car, turned herself in at the Clarke County jail.

The Athens-Clarke County Police Department said officers were called out around 3:45 p.m. to North Avenue, just south of Strickland Avenue. There, police said officers found a man dead on the sidewalk. Investigators determined the man was walking on the sidewalk when he was struck behind by a car.

The car then continued down the road and fled the scene.

Police said investigators believe Gerrett was the driver of that car.

