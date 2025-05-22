Haralson County couple arrested after high-speed chase linked to felony shoplifting

The Brief Jaimie Hennessey and Mary Croft were arrested after a high-speed chase and are accused of felony shoplifting at Newnan Walmart. Hennessey faces multiple charges including fleeing, reckless driving, and red light violation; Croft is charged with felony shoplifting. Hennessey was denied bond, while Croft's bond is set at $2,600.



A Haralson County couple were arrested following a high-speed chase in Coweta County, where they are accused of felony shoplifting.

What we know:

Thirty-three-year-old Jaimie Hennessey and a 26-year-old passenger, Mary Croft, were booked into the Coweta County Jail. They were accused of felony shoplifting at the Newnan Walmart, a discount retail Bonnie and Clyde.

Hennessey is charged with fleeing, reckless driving, felony shoplifting and red light violation.

Coft is charged with felony shoplifting.

Hennessey has been denied bond; Croft has a $2,600 bond.

Deputies say they are from Waco, Georgia in Haralson County, a town of just over 500 residents.

Jaimie Hennessey and Mary Croft (Coweta County Sheriff's Office)

Timeline:

On May 18, Coweta County deputies said two of those residents were in a high-speed chase down Bullsboro and blowing red lights in a run from the law.

Investigators say the couple allegedly shoplifted at the Newnan Walmart, left Coweta County, drove to Fayette County, but for some reason returned. Not to the scene of the crime, but back to Coweta County and deputies say that was their mistake.

The body camera video shows multiple deputies waiting for the red Audi to roll by on State Road 34, and when it did, they pulled out. They say the Audi sped up.

At one point, the video shows that Hennessey appears to be pulling over, but, for whatever reason, sped away again and ran the red light.

Deputies reported they’d seen enough and decided to end the pursuit with the PIT maneuver.

In the video of Hennessey’s arrest he can be heard explaining to deputies that he had planned to pull over. The response indicated that they were dubious.

What we don't know:

It is not clear if either suspect has retained legal representation.