Boulder King Soopers shooting: 21-year-old man charged with 10 counts of first-degree murder

Police on Tuesday identified a 21-year-old man as the suspect in the killing of 10 people at a Boulder, Colorado, supermarket and say he has been charged with 10 counts of first-degree murder.

Boulder Police Chief Maris Herold identified the suspect as Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa from Arvada, Colo.

Herold said all of the victims have now been identified, and read their names and ages during a morning news briefing. The victims ranged in age from 20 to 65.

The shooting Monday at the crowded supermarket sent terrorized shoppers and workers scrambling for safety and stunned a state and a nation that has grieved several mass killings.

Herold said police engaged in a shootout with the suspect inside the supermarket and that is when Officer Eric Talley was killed.

An armored vehicle is parked outside the entrance of the King Soopers grocery store in Boulder, Colorado where a mass shooting took place on March 22, 2021. (Photo by JASON CONNOLLY/AFP via Getty Images)The shooter is being held in custody and was in Expand

Herold said the suspect is hospitalized right now in stable condition and will be transferred shortly to the county jail.

Investigators don’t know yet why the suspect opened fire inside the grocery store, Dougherty said. He said the investigation is in the early stages.

