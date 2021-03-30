Suspect, 18, facing charges in hit-and-run

A Gainesville teenager is facing a list of charges after police accuse him of colliding with three cars in a school parking lot while he was under the influence of drugs.

Authorities said 18-year-old Joshua Morgan Hawkins was arrested at 3:30 p.m. on Monday in the West Hall High School parking lot.

Investigators said Hawkins, who is not a student, backed into one vehicle and hit two others with his car while driving through the parking lot.

Officials said the school resource officer stopped Hawkins and notified the Hall County Sheriffs Office.

Authorities arrested Hawkins and said his car had a handgun, THC vape cartridge and nicotine vape pen.

Police charged Hawkins with three counts of hit-and-run, DUI drugs, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, carrying weapons within a school safety zone and possession of tobacco by a minor.

Authorities also arrested a passenger, 18-year-old New York-state man Julian Michael Fillingham and charged him with obstruction of an officer for allegedly interfering with a traffic investigation.

Both suspects were in custody on Tuesday afternoon.

