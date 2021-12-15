Expand / Collapse search

Surveillance footage shows man assaulted at gunpoint while pumping gas

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Police released security camera footage from the gas station at 902 Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway. Police described the suspect as a man and was driving a silver Dodge Charger. 

ATLANTA - The Atlanta Police Department is searching for a suspect who snuck up on someone while pumping gas, held them at gunpoint and shot them. 

Officers responded at 8:20 p.m. Saturday to Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway for a person shot

Officers found a man with a gunshot wound and learned he had been pumping gas when the suspect approached and demanded the victim’s keys. 

The suspect pointed a "long gun" at the suspect, according to a police report. 

Police said the victim refused and the suspect shot the victim in the back of the right knee before fleeing, according to a police report. 

The victim was taken to the hospital. Their car was impounded as evidence. 

