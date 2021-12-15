Surveillance footage shows man assaulted at gunpoint while pumping gas

article

The Atlanta Police Department is searching for a suspect who snuck up on someone while pumping gas, held them at gunpoint and shot them.

Police released security camera footage from the gas station at 902 Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway in Atlanta. Police described the suspect as a man and was driving a silver Dodge Charger.

Officers responded at 8:20 p.m. Saturday to Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway for a person shot.

Officers found a man with a gunshot wound and learned he had been pumping gas when the suspect approached and demanded the victim’s keys.

The suspect pointed a "long gun" at the suspect, according to a police report.

Police said the victim refused and the suspect shot the victim in the back of the right knee before fleeing, according to a police report.

The victim was taken to the hospital. Their car was impounded as evidence.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE

Advertisement

_____