Gunman shoots man pumping gas after demanding car keys, police say

Police said a man was shot at an Atlanta gas station on Saturday evening when an alleged gunman demanded the man's keys.

Officers responded at 8:20 p.m. Saturday to 902 Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway after receiving a call of a person shot.

Officers found a man with a gunshot wound and learned he had been pumping gas when the suspect approached and demanded the victim’s keys.

Police said the victim refused and the suspect shot the victim before fleeing. The victim was taken to the hospital and police said the investigation is continuing.

