TeamFenty: Rihanna's Fenty Beauty to hold pre-game Super Bowl tailgate at Atlantic Station

Atlanta fans excited to watch superstar, mogul Rihanna rip the Super Bowl LVII Halftime performance on Feb. 12 are invited to a pre-game tailgate at Atlantic Station this Sunday.

The "Team Fenty Tailgate" kicks off Jan. 29 at 11 a.m. and ends at 6 p.m.

"ATL we pullin' up!!!" a post to the Fenty Beauty instagram page read. "Come thru to the #TeamFenty Tailgate powered by @CashApp as we get hype for Muva’s big show (oh! and the Big Game)."

The post goes on to say there will be freebies, games, a local DJ, exclusive product drops and more.

Before releasing the 2022 recording of ‘Lift Me Up’ for Marvel's ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’, it had been six years since Rihanna put out any new music. The last time she performed publicly was the 2018 Grammy Awards, and her last known project was the 2016 studio album ‘Anti’. Needless to say, she stunned fans with an unexpected announcement to perform at the Super Bowl and garnered over seven million likes on Instagram alone.

This event is sponsored by Cash App, a mobile payment service that allows users to transfer money, buy and sell stocks from the palms of their hands.

Atlanta is just the first stop in a two-city series of tailgates. Los Angeles fans can expect to party with Team Fenty on Saturday, Feb. 4, closer to the big game.

Watch the 2023 Super Bowl LVII game coverage from Glendale, Ariz. Feb. 12 on FOX.