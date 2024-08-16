Sugar Hill bar serves up brews and views

It’s the hottest hangout in downtown Sugar Hill — a place where the only thing better than the drinks and live music is the incredible view.

We’re talking about The Rooftop, a bar and music venue opened in June 2023 by Jennifer Silvestro and Jeff Blanchard. Silvestro says the space was born out of the couple’s passion for entertaining: "[We] treat it as our living room and patio," she says.

But, let’s be honest, most of us don’t have a living room or patio that overlooks The Bowl at Sugar Hill, the 1,700-seat amphitheater which draws national acts including rock bands Gin Blossoms and Toad the Wet Sprocket (who happen to be playing a show with special guest Vertical Horizon on Saturday night). That means folks sitting at the outdoor counter get a great view of the shows happening below. That said, Silvestro and Blanchard also book their own live music nightly, giving local musicians a place to play.

The Rooftop focuses on beer, wine, and cocktails, but does allow customers to bring in their own food. Nearby Shine Pizza even created a "Rooftop Exclusive" menu, from which guests may order food to be delivered.

The Rooftop is located at 5019 West Broad Street Northeast, Suite M-307, in Sugar Hill, and regular hours of operation are 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Tuesdays through Thursdays and 2 p.m. to midnight on Fridays and Saturdays. For more information on visiting the bar, click here. And check out Instagram for the bar’s weekly lineup of live music.