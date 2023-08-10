Expand / Collapse search

Students moving into housing for Spelman, Morehouse and Georgia Tech in metro Atlanta

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Spelman, Morehouse colleges welcome students

Spelman and Morehouse colleges in metro Atlanta are welcoming new students this week.

ATLANTA - It's move-in week for some college students in Atlanta.

Spelman College welcomed its freshman class with smiles, dancing and lots of energy on Wednesday as freshmen and undergrads settled into their dorm rooms.

Morehouse College also welcomed hundreds of students for move-in and orientation. It's a process that will take place over the next few days as students also get ready for the first day of class.

Spelman and Morehouse both start school on Aug. 16.

Over at Georgia Tech, some students are moving into brand-new luxury apartments. The Whistler has opened its doors in Midtown Atlanta.

Luxury housing for college students

Some Georgia Tech students are moving into brand-new luxury apartments.

The apartment building is about a 3-minute walk from the Georgia Tech campus. Floor plans range from a studio-style apartment to a unit with 5 bedrooms and 5 baths.

The apartment building also offers several amenities including a fitness center, private study spaces, a pool and a coffee shop, which is open to the public. 