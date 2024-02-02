Student taken to hospital after fight at Maynard Jackson High School

article

Officials with Atlanta Public Schools say a student had to be taken to the hospital as the result of a fight outside Maynard Jackson High School.

The fight in question happened around 8:45 a.m. between a group of students arriving at campus. According to APS, the altercation stemmed from an "ongoing dispute in the community."

Officials did not specify how the student was hurt, but said one of the students involved made a gesture attempting to pull something out of their jacket. That portion of the fight was caught on video, which is circulating on social media.

The student was searched and while no firearm was found, district officials say two knives were discovered in the student’s possession, but were not used.

"All students involved with this incident will be disciplined per our student code of conduct, and Atlanta Public Schools Police is conducting a full investigation to determine if any criminal charges are warranted," APS officials said in a statement to FOX 5. "Out of an abundance of caution, we are keeping the building on an interior lockdown (no transitioning between classes) until further notice while we continue to investigate the incident and coordinate the process of dismissing students whose parents have arrived to take them home early."

Reports on social media at one point suggested an "active shooter" at Maynard Jackson. APS says those reports are false and that there was no firearm and no active shooter situation.

The district says it is canceling all after-school activities on Friday "out of an abundance of caution."

They "have asked parents this weekend to take some time to talk to their students about appropriate ways to resolve conflicts."