Strike would impact film industry in Georgia

The film industry is big business in Georgia. Now a union that represents some of those production teams is preparing to strike over working conditions.

"Atlanta and Georgia have gotten a lot bigger, definitely a production hub," said Sara Riney who has been a set decoration buyer for more than a decade.

She has experienced the growth and the changes.

"We move a lot faster and a lot more is expected," said Riney.

Now that so much of the production is for streaming services, crews are working overtime.

"Fundamental changes came when the streaming services began," said Ray Brown, presidents of the local International Alliance of Theatrical and Stage Employees.

THE IATSE is in negotiations with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers. Brown said plain and simple, they're overworked.

"We work minimum 12 hours days and it often it goes 14, 15, 18 hours a day," said Brown.

Brown said a strike would mean a complete shutdown of the motion picture industry.

"Cameras don't roll, makeup doesn't get applied, no hair gets combed out, no grips are working, It brings the industry to its knees," said Brown.

It would have a far-reaching impact.

"We put a lot into the economy in Georgia and it trickles down to the vendors and the restaurants and the catering," said Riney.

A vote on whether to authorize a strike will be next week. That would give the bargaining committee something to go back to the table with. Brown says they don't want to walk out, but will if they have to. He says they need a better quality of life.

"Descent turnarounds, the opportunity to rest, the opportunity to get a break in a 15 hour day to get a meal. spend time with our families on weekends," said Brown.

"What we all want is a sustainable future for the film industry in Georgia," said Riney.

There's a rally planned for Saturday afternoon at Scott Park in Decatur. Hundreds are expected to be there to talk about what could happen and to show solidarity.

