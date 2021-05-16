Event takes street racing off the streets and onto the track at AMS

article

Law enforcement across metro Atlanta has been cracking down on illegal street racing that has taken over shopping centers and even busy intersections over the past year. But an event at Atlanta Motor Speedway on Sunday brought it off the streets.

Take It To The Track was an event aimed at those who like to burn rubber, perform stunts, race, and show of their vehicles. The event took over AMS on Sunday afternoon.

The event gave a limited number of drivers the ability to legally perform burnouts, show off their 2steps, take a couple of laps or just show off their vehicles.

There were also awards and giveaways.

Organizers and people in attendance said AMS is the perfect spot for such an event.

"It's a time and a place for it. And you know, if you come out of the track you can get all the adrenaline you want, but out there on the streets, it's better to play it safe," one fan told FOX 5.

Earlier this month, Gov. Brian Kemp signed into law stiffer penalties for illegal street racing and stunt driving. Under the new law, anyone convicted of "reckless stunt driving" will have their driver's license suspended and be subject to fines and jail time.

A first-time offender would have their license suspended for up to 12 months, though they could apply for early reinstatement after 120 days at a cost of $210.

Anyone convicted for a second time within a five-year period would have their driver's license suspended for up to 36 months, with reinstatement as early as 18 months with a $310 fee.

A third conviction would result in an offender's driver's license being revoked for five years.

If a driver is caught behind the wheel while their license is suspended, they would face a fine of $750 to $5,000 and up to 12 months in jail. A habitual offender whose license has been revoked would be guilty of a felony and be subject to a fine of at least $1,000 and a jail sentence of one to five years.

