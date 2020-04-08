Stranger sings first dance for couple exchanging vows social distance-style at Georgia park

Impacts of the coronavirus are being beflt left and right. Despite the hardship, it is good to know we can still rely on the kindness of strangers.

One couple in Georgia learned that firsthand when a soul singer offered to sing a first dance song as they were exchanging vows in a park.

The ceremony took place on April 5 at Rhodes Park in Lawrenceville.

A video tweeted by Tony Terry shows him serenading the newlyweds from a safe distance.

According to Terry, he was out for a walk when he spotted the couple exchanging vows in a socially distant ceremony, with only the officiator present.

“I asked if I could sing for their first dance and they danced while I sang to them,” he tweeted alongside the video.

Due to the pandemic, many couples looking to tie-the-knot have had to postpone their nuptuals or get creative.

Congratulations to the newlyweds, and a big thank you to Terry for reminding us that during these difficult times, we are all in this together.