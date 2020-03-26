Midtown couple prepares for Facebook Live wedding

Amanda Evanson and Josh Dinkel have been planning their wedding for more than a year, and the Coranvirus pandemic threatened the time to be even longer before they got to say I do.

With all of the social distancing rules, the couple had to cancel their venue ceremony, but their nuptials will still happen.

Though the wedding won't be at a venue with dozens of family and friends, it'll still be a ceremony that they will never forget.

It'll be a private ceremony via Facebook Live.

Instead of postponing their wedding, the couple decided to keep the date because it has significance for them.

Although they won't be getting married at their original venue, the vendors they booked agreed to honor their original date so the couple plan to use it for an anniversary party next year.

Amanda and Josh say although they're bummed about not having a wedding, they do have the most important thing and that's love for each other.

The couple will wed this evening at 6 p.m. in their living room, in a private ceremony for family and friends on Facebook Live.