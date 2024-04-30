Stone Mountain man sentenced for 2020 death of woman found in car

article

A Stone Mountain man, Gerald Jerome Clark, has been sentenced to life in prison plus 25 years for the murder of Mary Kilpatrick in 2020.

Last week, a DeKalb County jury convicted Clark on multiple charges, including malice murder, felony murder, kidnapping, and arson.

PREVIOUS: Trial for Stone Mountain Man accused of 2020 woman's killing begins Monday

Investigators disclosed that Kilpatrick's body was discovered on Sept. 26, 2020, inside the trunk of a car that had been set ablaze. An autopsy determined that Kilpatrick was still alive when the fire was ignited.