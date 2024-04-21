Trial for Stone Mountain Man accused of 2020 woman's killing begins Monday

article

A trial is set to begin April 22 for the man accused of killing a woman in 2020, putting her body into the trunk of a car, and then setting that car on fire.

27-year-old Mary Kilpatrick was killed on Sept. 26, 2020. She was reportedly shot multiple times before being locked in the trunk of the car. The burning car was found at a home on Fieldgreen Drive.

Stone Mountain resident Gerald Jerome Clark, who was 41 at the time, was arrested in December 2020 in Decatur by the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office and U.S. Marshals Service. He was indicted by a grand jury in August 2021 for Malice Murder, two counts of Felony Murder, Arson in the First Degree, two counts of Aggravated Assault, Kidnapping, Criminal Damage to Property in the First Degree, Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony, and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.

It is not clear how Kilpatrick and the suspect knew each other.

The trial will begin with jury selection in Courtroom C. DeKalb County Superior Court Judge Asha F. Jackson is presiding.