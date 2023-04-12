Stone Mountain man charged with robbing teen at gunpoint

article

A 20-year-old Stone Mountain man was arrested for robbing a teenager at gunpoint, according to the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office

Demari Deshun Lee was arrested on Wednesday after being taken into custody at his home.

The arrest was made in connection to an incident that occurred at approximately 5 p.m. on March 24. Fayette County investigators say a 15-year-old reported being robbed at gunpoint in his Rocky Fork neighborhood off McDonough Road.

According to investigators, the incident occurred during a Facebook Marketplace transaction after the juvenile posted clothing items for sale.

Fortunately, the victim was not injured during the incident. The United States Marshals' Southeastern Regional Fugitive Task Force assisted in the arrest.

As of this writing, no additional information regarding the incident or the arrest has been released. It is unclear whether Lee has retained legal representation or when his first court appearance will take place.

Lee is currently being held in the Fayette County Jail without bond and is facing multiple charges, including armed robbery, kidnapping, pointing a pistol at another, first-degree cruelty to children, and possession of a firearm during the commission of certain crimes.