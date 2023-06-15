Stone Mountain hosting summer activities, including new drone and light show

article

Stone Mountain Park is hosting their annual "Summer at the Rock" event. This event will include interactive attractions, summer entertainment, and outdoor recreation for families to reconnect and find adventure close to home.

Some main events include a K9s in Flight Frisbee dog show, a Dino Rodeo Train, a Water Works comedy show, live entertainment, and more.

One of the park’s newer events is the nightly Music Across America Drone & Light Show. Colorful lasers, cannons, and visuals will accompany over 100 music tracks. Attendees will close out their evening with such a vibrant and lovely show.

These festivities will run from June 10 to July 30.