Three Henry County schools on lockdown after report of student with weapon

A spokesperson for Henry County Schools says three schools are on lockdown after a report of a student with a weapon.

JD Hardin, communications director for Henry County Schools, said Woodland High School in Stockbridge is currently on a "hard lockdown" as law enforcement investigate the possibility of a student with a weapon on campus. Nearby Woodland Middle School and Woodland Elementary School are on "soft lockdowns" as a precaution, Hardin said.

The Henry County Sheriff's Office said no one has been harmed or threatened, but schools remain on lockdown as a precaution.

"HCSO responded after several reports started circulating." Sheriff Reginald B. Scandrett said in a statement. "Currently, no one with a gun has been found or spotted inside or outside of Woodland High School. Students and staff are safe, at this time."

Parents are being instructed to go to the Stockbridge Amphitheater Parking Lot for inquiries. Captain Newton, Officer Kennedy and Deputy Love will be on-site answering questions.

