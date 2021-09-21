Stockbridge introduces new police chief

article

A high-ranking Georgia Tech police officer recently accepted a new role at a police department in Henry County.

The City of Stockbridge announced Frank Trammer, the outgoing Deputy Chief of the Georgia Tech Police Department, is expected to assume the role of Stockbridge Police Department Chief on Oct. 4.

The city described Tammer as a decorated law enforcement professional with 20 years of experience. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice from Ohio University and a Masters of Public Administration from Columbus State University.

"I look forward to the Stockbridge Police Department being valued by its citizens," said Stockbridge Police Chief Frank Trammer. "I believe that serving in law enforcement is an honor and I look forward to serving the community members of Stockbridge."

Tammer will oversee officers and civilian employees, the city said in a statement, and report directly to the city manager.

"At the Special Called Meeting on Monday, September 20, 2021, the Mayor and Council moved forward and confirmed the historical appointment of Police Chief Frank Trammer, " said Stockbridge City Manager Randy Knighton. "This important hire signifies the City's commitment to the people of Stockbridge. As a growing, progressive city, the establishment of our police department will provide an important service for all citizens and businesses within the city limits. The City of Stockbridge's government continues to provide visionary leadership and exceptional municipal services that enhance the quality of life for all of our citizens."

