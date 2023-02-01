Florida man sentenced to 40 years over robbery at Stockbridge hair salon

article

A Florida man will spend decades in prison after officials say he held two women and a 5-year-old child at gunpoint during a robbery at a Stockbridge hair salon.

Monday, 31-year-old Yadley Girard pleaded guilty in Henry County Superior Court to of armed robbery, hijacking a vehicle, aggravated assault, third-degree cruelty to children, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and more.

According to officials, the robbery happened on the night of Sept. 26, 2021 when an employee and her 5-year-old son were taking the trash out at the Preeminence Hair Salon on North Henry Boulevard.

Court documents say Girard approached the two, pointed a gun at them, and demanded their property.

The woman screamed, causing a customer at the salon to come to the door. Officials say Girard pointed the gun at her and demanded her belongings as well.

After the robbery, investigators say Girard left the scene in the customer's Toyota Camry with her purse, handgun, and more.

Officers arrested Girard at a Conyers Walmart the next day after they tracked the stole vehicle to the area. He still had the victim's gun on his person.

Girard was sentenced to 40 years with the first 25 years in prison.