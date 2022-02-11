Fayette County high school student killed by vehicle
FAYETTE COUNTY, Ga. - A Fayette County high school is mourning the loss of one of its students after they were killed by a vehicle.
Fayette County School officials confirmed with FOX 5 that a student at Starr's Mill High School was hit and killed by a vehicle Thursday night.
Officials have not released the identity of the student at this time.
Crisis counselors are on-site at Starr's Mill High School Friday to help students deal with the loss
FOX 5 has reached out to law enforcement about the accident and will update this story as soon as possible.
