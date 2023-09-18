Man in custody after SWAT standoff in DeKalb County, started with 'domestic dispute'

article

A SWAT standoff off near Barclay Way and Allgood Road in DeKalb County is reportedly over after a man was taken into custody.

SKYFOX 5 flew over the scene to find multiple police officers and the SWAT team were observed outside the home. A man seen standing in the front door of the home talking with officers. He was taken into custody sometime during the 4 p.m. hour.

Earlier, a woman left the home, but it was not clear if she was being held against her will or not.

The Gwinnett Police Department says they are also on the scene and are investigating a "domestic dispute."

No other information has been released.

