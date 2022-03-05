'Stand with Ukraine': Demands marchers are calling for as conflict with Russia continues

Another large gathering planned in Atlanta will show support for Ukraine. Last Saturday more than a thousand people showed up for a ‘Stand with Ukraine Rally.’

Mila Zapukhliak is an organizer of the event. She says this is a way of getting involved even from thousands of miles away.

"Two weeks ago, when my colleagues would ask me if I'm afraid of war coming, I used to say, ‘No,’ and I said, ‘No,’ until the day my mom called me and said, ‘They are bombing Kiev,’" she tells Good Day Atlanta's Lindsay Tuman.

Zapukhliak has been watching in fear and heartbreak for her loved ones still in Ukraine, including her mother who lives in Kiev.

"She walked for like an hour or so and then she was able to reach the train station, and now she's still in Ukraine, but she's with my relatives in a small village," she said. "My only hope is that it's not really practical to bomb a village. That's my only hope is that no one is going to bomb a village in the middle of a field. But it's not a guarantee, you know?"

She says what's happening in her home country has been devastating and has growing concerns over the possible attacks to come.

"I would say that this war is a major threat of international security and international environmental safety," Zapukhliak said.

That's why she is working to gather as much support in Atlanta to do what she can to help her loved ones, and everyone else in Ukraine. Last week she planned a gathering in Atlanta.

"We actually did have a really large gathering last Saturday and we did have a lot of support from local people in Atlanta. We had more than a thousand who came to support us from many different backgrounds," she said.

They have four demands they are calling for in these gatherings. One is to create a no-fly zone over Ukraine. The second is to stop any business with Russia. They are also calling to bring family members into the United States. And the final demand is to stop Putin and prevent a possible global nuclear catastrophe.

"What we are trying to do, we are trying to show that this is an important issue. This is an important issue for American people not just a faraway place like Ukraine." Zapukhliak said.

She said there are also more ways people can get involved.

"We have three asks or three major ways how you can support us. You can call or write to the White House and ask to support Ukraine. You can call or write to your representatives and do the same. Or you can donate to the nonprofit," she said.

You can find more information on those non-profits on the event's Facebook page.

