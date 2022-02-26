Downtown Atlanta rally in support of Ukraine marches to CNN Center

Yellow and blue flags dotted the crowd at Centennial Olympic Park Saturday afternoon as people gathered in support of Ukrainians enduring a humanitarian crisis amid Russia's military invasion.

The rally was organized by the Ukrainian Congress Committee of America's Georgia chapter.

Demonstrators gather in downtown Atlanta on February 26, 2022. (Billy Heath/FOX 5 Atlanta)

People protesting Russia's military operation marched to the CNN Center.

Some demonstrators held signs saying "Georgia Ukrainians Unite"

A rally in support of Ukraine outside Centennial Olympic Park in Downtown Atlanta on Feb. 26, 2022. (Billy Heath/FOX 5 Atlanta)

At least 200 Ukrainians have been killed as a result of the Russian invasion as of Saturday evening. Meanwhile, around 1,100 civilians have been injured following the bombings.

"To show people that Ukraine matters and that Ukraine is a country that is proud and wants to stand on her own and not be part of Russia," one demonstrator told FOX 5.

